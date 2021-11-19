Will Pokémon Home work with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

If you’re looking to send your Pokémon from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to Pokémon Home, you’ll want to learn how to do this. Although, the big question surrounding this is if the online platform will even work with it. Here’s what you need to know how Pokémon Home will work with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

We can confirm that Pokémon Home will sync and work with both versions of the remastered game. You’ll be able to send any Pokémon you catch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to your Pokémon Home account. You can also send any Pokémon that is compatible with the game over there. If there’s a Pokémon that is the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl PokéDex that you want to send over, you can do that. However, at launch, Pokémon Home does not work with these games.

The Pokémon Company has shared that Pokémon Home will be functioning with these games at a later date, and have not offered any exact time frame for this. You may have to wait until the game has been out for a few weeks, or potentially months, before playing through it with your favorite Pokémon from fourth generation or lower.