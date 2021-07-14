WoW Classic leatherworking guide

World of Warcraft Classic is full of professions for players to delve into. One of the more important ones for The Burning Crusade is leatherworking. While the drums players can craft aren’t as powerful as they were in the original game, they’re still key for raiding parties. If you need some help getting your leatherworking skill to max level, check out our guide below.

Materials needed

Before starting the grind up to level 375, you might want to get the bulk of your supplies together. You can do this by either skinning all the leather yourself or purchasing it off of the market. Obviously, doing it yourself is going to take a lot of time, but it’s also much cheaper. Plus, you can sell the excess leather for a tidy profit. Here is a rough estimate of all the materials you need:

300 x Light Leather

25 x Medium Hide

10 x Heavy Hide

270 x Heavy Leather

440 x Thick Leather

460 x Rugged Leather

100 x Knothide Leather Scraps

1,400 x Knothide Leather

80 x Thick Clefthoof Leather

On top of this, you’ll need some threads and other materials that can be purchased from leatherworking vendors.

Leatherworking 1 to 300

First things first, you’ll need to head to one of the major cities and learn apprentice leatherworking from a trainer. Depending on your faction, just head to one of the hub cities (Orgrimmar, Stormwind City, etc.) and find the trainer. As you progress, you’ll need to come back to these trainers to continue progressing.

Once you hit 125, you’ll need to go to either Darnassus (Alliance) or Thunder Bluff (Horde) and reach level 20 to learn expert leatherworking. You’ll need to then hit level 35 and head to either the Hinterlands (Alliance) or Feralas (Horde) to learn artisan leatherworking to level past 200. That said, here is a general guide for getting to level 300.

Light Armor Kit (1 x Light Leather) 1 to 45

Cured Light Hide (1 x Light Hide, 1 x Salt) 45 to 55

Embossed Leather Gloves (3 x Light Leather, 2 x Coarse Thread) 55 to 85

Fine Leather Belt (6 x Light Leather, 2 x Coarse Thread) 85 to 100

Cured Medium Hide (1 x Medium Hide, 1 x Salt) 100 to 120

Fine Leather Belt (6 x Light Leather, 2 x Coarse Thread) 120 to 125

Dark Leather Belt (1x Fine Leather Belt, 1 x Cured Medium Hide, 2 x Fine Thread, 1 x Gray Dye) 125 to 150

Cured Heavy Hide (1 x Heavy Hide, 3 x Salt) 150 to 160

Heavy Armor Kit (5x Heavy Leather, 1 x Fine Thread) 160 to 180

Barbaric Shoulders (8x Heavy Leather, 1 x Cured Heavy Hide, 2 x Fine Thread) 180 to 190

Dusky Bracers (16 x Heavy Leather, 1 x Black Dye, 2 x Silken Thread) 180 to 190

Thick Armor Kit (5x Thick Leather, 1 x Silken Thread) 200 to 205

Nightscape Headband (5 x Thick Leather, 2 x Silken Thread) 205 to 230

Nightscape Pants (14 x Thick Leather, 4 x Silken Thread) 230 to 250

Rugged Armor Kit (5 x Rugged Leather) 250 to 265

Wicked Leather Bracers (8 x Rugged Leather, 1 x Black Dye, 1 x Rune Thread) 265 to 285

Wicked Leather Headband (14 x Rugged Leather, 1 x Black Dye, 1 x Rune Thread) 285 to 300

The Burning Crusade Leatherworking 300 to 375

For the last round of leatherworking, you need to head to Outland and talk to one of the trainers there. Also, make sure to head to Shattrath and talk to Cro Threadstrong. They sell the pattern for Heavy Knothide Leather, which you’ll need to finish the grind up to 375. It’s also worth getting to Honored reputation with The Sha’tar faction so you can buy the Drums of Battle pattern from Almaador in Shattrath. Here is the path we used to get to the max level:

Knothide Leather (5 x Knothide Leather Scraps) 300 to 310

Knothide Armor Kit (4 x Knothide Leather) 310 to 325

Heavy Knothide Leather (5 x Knothide Leather) 325 to 335

Thick Draenic Vest (14 x Knothide Leather, 3 x Runehide) 335 to 350

Heavy Knothide Armor Kit (3 x Heavy Knothide Leather) 350 to 365

Drums of Battle (6 x Heavy Knothide Leather, 4 x Thick Clefthoof Leather) 365 to 375

That should take you to max level and open up everything leatherworking has to offer. Make sure to choose your leatherworking specialization and complete those quests. For Dragonscale leatherworking, head to either Azshara (Alliance) or Badlands (Horde). This specialization gives access to armor that works well for either Elemental Shamans or Hunters.

Elemental leatherworkers should head to either Searing Gorge (Alliance) or Arathi Highlands (Horde). Their armor is best for Rogues. Finally, Tribal leatherworkers need to go to Feralas and then Stranglethorn Vale to finish those quests. This armor set is best for either Druids or non-Elemental Shamans.