When is the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase? – What time, how to watch

E3 season is just ahead, and while not every company will be participating in the ESA’s show this year, you can count on every developer and publisher worth their salt showing off what they’ve got. One of the biggest shows this year will without a doubt be Xbox and Bethesda’s joint showcase, the first since Microsoft purchased ZeniMax Media, bringing Bethesda and a number of other developers under its umbrella. Thanks to a new post from Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg, we now know when the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase will be and where we can watch it.

The Xbox and Bethesda games showcase will go live on Sunday, June 13 at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET. You will be able to watch in on Xbox’s various streaming accounts, including Twitch and YouTube. The stream will also be live on social media platforms, namely Twitter and Facebook.

Because Xbox’s presentation is totally digital this year, the company also wants to make sure fans can get involved somehow. To that end, Xbox will be hosting a digital Xbox FanFest, which lets registrants “unlock exclusives across Xbox hosted events, promotions, and curated online experiences hosted just for you,” according to its page.

The expectations for this year’s Xbox games presentation are high. The company will be expected to roll out huge titles from its first party developers, including Halo Infinite from 343 Industries and Starfield from Bethesda.