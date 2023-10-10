XDefiant Indefinite Delay Explained: When Will Ubisoft’s FPS Return?

XDefiant is the upcoming free-to-play shooter from Ubisoft, which aims to recapture the classic arcade shooter-style game seen in shooters of yesteryear. However, since its announcement, it has had quite a turbulent development, and now it has been indefinitely delayed, raising the question of when players will see the game make its return and when we could expect to see a release date again.

To ensure you are up to date with the game’s current situation, we’ve put together this guide with all the details on what is going on with XDefiant and when players can expect to see Ubisoft’s FPS shooter return to the spotlight.

What Is the Current Situation with XDefiant?

XDefiant, the upcoming free-to-play title from Ubisoft, recently concluded a series of public playtests, which saw players able to jump in and try the game before release and provide feedback on their expereince to help make the game better.

However, following the recent playtest, the developers announced that the game will no longer be released in October as planned. Instead, the game has now been indefinitely delayed as the team works to address issues and make improvements to the game before its release. The official XDefiant X account released a statement confirming the delay, saying the tests have “surfaced some inconsistencies in the game expereince that we need to address prior to launching the preseason.”

In addition, the game’s director, Mark Rubin, who was previously Executive Producer at Infinity Ward until 2015, released a statement going into detail about why the game has been delayed and some of the issues raised by players, including sliding and movement, while also assuring fans that while “its a bummer” its been delayed, he would rather “ship a game that is better for everyone,”

When Can You Expect to See XDefiant Release?

There is currently no word on when we will see XDefiant fully released, with no mention of a new release window or timeline in the official statement or from Rubin. The only details we currently have are that the team will share more details on the preseason and more testing “as it comes.” From that statement, it is fair to assume we could see another round of testing once the game has undergone some more work, though that has not been confirmed.

We will update this guide as we get more information, but for now, players just need to wait until the game is ready for its full release.