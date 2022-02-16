Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Six Samurai deck build (2022)

The Six Samurai deck is focused on swarming the field and summoning powerful monsters from the extra deck. To order to dominate the competition with the Six Samurai deck, you will need to use monster effects and spells to special summon powerful samurai monsters to the field. This guide will help you determine which cards to put into your Six Samurai deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel.

How to get Six Samurai cards

Like all cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, the Six Samurai cards can be obtained in two ways. The first way is to craft the cards using materials that can be gained by dismantling other cards or earned by completing in-game missions. The other option is to obtain them from card packs. The majority of Six Samurai cards are found in the Great Shogun’s Rule secret pack.

This pack can be unlocked for 24 hours by either getting a lucky pull from another card pack or by crafting an SR or UR card from it, like the Grandmaster of the Six Samurai card. After that, each pack costs 100 gems and getting 10 packs at once increases the odds of getting a rare card. Using both methods should net you all the cards you need.

Six Samurai deck card list

Monster cards

(3) Secret Six Samurai – Fuma – Another tuner and Fuma’s special effect allows you special summon another Six Samurai monster besides Fuma from your deck. It can also be banished from the graveyard to save a single Six Samurai monster from being destroyed.

– Another tuner and Fuma’s special effect allows you special summon another Six Samurai monster besides Fuma from your deck. It can also be banished from the graveyard to save a single Six Samurai monster from being destroyed. (3) Fire Flint Lady – Can be special summoned from your hand if you control another warrior. Can also be sent to the graveyard to summon another level 4 or lower Warrior monster.

– Can be special summoned from your hand if you control another warrior. Can also be sent to the graveyard to summon another level 4 or lower Warrior monster. (3) Legendary Six Samurai – Kageki – When normal summoned you can special summon one level 4 or lower Six Samurai from your hand. When another Six Samurai card of a different name is on the field, Kageki’s attack is increased 1500.

– When normal summoned you can special summon one level 4 or lower Six Samurai from your hand. When another Six Samurai card of a different name is on the field, Kageki’s attack is increased 1500. (2) Legendary Six Samurai – Mizuho – Can be special summoned if Shinai is on the field. It’s special effect is that you can tribute one Six Samurai monster to destroy 1 of your opponent’s cards.

– Can be special summoned if Shinai is on the field. It’s special effect is that you can tribute one Six Samurai monster to destroy 1 of your opponent’s cards. (2) Legendary Six Samurai – Shinai – Can be special summoned if Mizuho is on the field. If this card is used as tribute, add one Six Samurai card (except Shinai) from your graveyard to your hand.

– Can be special summoned if Mizuho is on the field. If this card is used as tribute, add one Six Samurai card (except Shinai) from your graveyard to your hand. (1) Secret Six Samurai – Hatsume – Special effect lets you banish two Six Samurai monsters from your graveyard to special summon on Six Samurai (except Hatsume) from your graveyard. Can also be banished from the graveyard to save one Six Samurai monster from being destroyed.

– Special effect lets you banish two Six Samurai monsters from your graveyard to special summon on Six Samurai (except Hatsume) from your graveyard. Can also be banished from the graveyard to save one Six Samurai monster from being destroyed. (3) Legendary Six Samurai – Kizan – If you control any Six Samurai monster, Kizan can be special summoned from your hand. If you control two other Six Samurai monsters, Kizan gains 300 ATK and DEF.

– If you control any Six Samurai monster, Kizan can be special summoned from your hand. If you control two other Six Samurai monsters, Kizan gains 300 ATK and DEF. (1) Secret Six Samurai – Kizaru – When Kizaru is special summoned, you can add a Six Samurai card with a different attribute from your deck to your hand.

– When Kizaru is special summoned, you can add a Six Samurai card with a different attribute from your deck to your hand. (1) Grandmaster of the Six Samurai – Can be special summoned from your hand if you control another Six Samurai. If destroyed, you can add a Six Samurai from your graveyard to your hand.

– Can be special summoned from your hand if you control another Six Samurai. If destroyed, you can add a Six Samurai from your graveyard to your hand. (1) Immortal Phoenix Gearfried – Can be special summoned from your hand if you send an equip spell to the graveyard. While it is on the field, if a monster effect would be activated, you can send an equip spell to the graveyard and negate the effect, destroying the monster.

The majority of Six Samurai monsters allow you to special summon other Six Samurai from your hand. This can be used to flood the field with monsters, overwhelming your opponent. This also lets you prepare to summon monsters from your extra deck.

Spell cards

(1) Monster Reborn – You can special summon a monster from either graveyard. If one of your high-level monsters is destroyed or you destroy an opponent’s powerful monster, you can put it on your side of the field.

– You can special summon a monster from either graveyard. If one of your high-level monsters is destroyed or you destroy an opponent’s powerful monster, you can put it on your side of the field. (1) Reinforcement of the Army – Add 1 level 4 or lower Warrior to your hand. This applies to the majority of the Six Samurai monsters in this deck.

– Add 1 level 4 or lower Warrior to your hand. This applies to the majority of the Six Samurai monsters in this deck. (3) Shien’s Smoke Signal – Add one level 3 or lower Six Samurai monster to your hand. This applies to multiple Six Samurai monsters, letting you get more on the field quickly.

– Add one level 3 or lower Six Samurai monster to your hand. This applies to multiple Six Samurai monsters, letting you get more on the field quickly. (2) Triple Tactics Talent – If your opponent activates a monster effect during your main phase letting you do one of three things; draw two cards, take control of one of your opponent’s monsters for the remainder of the turn, or choose one card from your opponent’s hand to shuffle into their deck.

– If your opponent activates a monster effect during your main phase letting you do one of three things; draw two cards, take control of one of your opponent’s monsters for the remainder of the turn, or choose one card from your opponent’s hand to shuffle into their deck. (1) Smoke Grenade of the Thief – When this card is destroyed while equipped to one of your monsters, look at your opponent’s hand a discard one of them. This card is meant to be combined with Immortal Phoenix Gearfried’s special effect.

– When this card is destroyed while equipped to one of your monsters, look at your opponent’s hand a discard one of them. This card is meant to be combined with Immortal Phoenix Gearfried’s special effect. (1) Moon Mirror Shield – Whenever the equipped monster battles an opponent’s monster, it’s ATK/DEF becomes equal to the opponent’s monsters ATK or DEF (whichever is higher) plus 100. This makes the equipped monster difficult to defeat in battle.

– Whenever the equipped monster battles an opponent’s monster, it’s ATK/DEF becomes equal to the opponent’s monsters ATK or DEF (whichever is higher) plus 100. This makes the equipped monster difficult to defeat in battle. (1) Living Fossil – Let’s you special summon one level 4 or lower Warrior from the graveyard, with lowered ATK/DEF and its effects disabled, the monster will be banished when destroyed. This can be used to bring out material to immediately use for a Synchro, XYZ, or Link summon.

– Let’s you special summon one level 4 or lower Warrior from the graveyard, with lowered ATK/DEF and its effects disabled, the monster will be banished when destroyed. This can be used to bring out material to immediately use for a Synchro, XYZ, or Link summon. (2) “Infernoble Arms – Durendal” – Equip spell. You can choose to send this card to the graveyard to add 1 level 5 or lower Warrior monster from your deck to your hand, like Fire Flint Lady or Mizuho.

– Equip spell. You can choose to send this card to the graveyard to add 1 level 5 or lower Warrior monster from your deck to your hand, like Fire Flint Lady or Mizuho. (1) Gateway of the Six – Whenever a Six Samurai is summoned or special add two tokens to this card. Spend 2 tokens to give a Six Samurai 500 ATK for the rest of the turn. 4 Tokens to add a Six Samurai from your deck to your hand. 6 Tokens to special summon a Shien effect monster from your graveyard. The effect you want to use the most is adding a Six Samurai from your deck to hand.

– Whenever a Six Samurai is summoned or special add two tokens to this card. Spend 2 tokens to give a Six Samurai 500 ATK for the rest of the turn. 4 Tokens to add a Six Samurai from your deck to your hand. 6 Tokens to special summon a Shien effect monster from your graveyard. The effect you want to use the most is adding a Six Samurai from your deck to hand. (3) Shien’s Dojo – Add a token whenever a Six Samurai is normal or special summoned. Send this card to the graveyard and summon a Six Samurai from your deck whose level is equal to less than the number of tokens on the card.

– Add a token whenever a Six Samurai is normal or special summoned. Send this card to the graveyard and summon a Six Samurai from your deck whose level is equal to less than the number of tokens on the card. (2) Called by the Grave – Banish a card in your opponent’s graveyard until the end of the next turn and negate its effect. This let’s you break an opponent’s combo in many popular meta decks.

There are two main types of spell cards in the Six Samurai deck. One is equip spell cards that are meant to be send to the graveyard in with Immortal Phoenix Gearfried and the other is cards meant to get more Six Samurai out of your deck and into your hand so you can flood the field repeatedly, if necessary.

Trap cards

(2) The Phantom Knights of Shade Brigandine – Is treated as a level 4 Warrior and can be activated the turn its set if there are no trap cards in your graveyard. The purpose of this card is to use as extra deck fodder.

The Six Samurai deck doesn’t have any real trap cards, instead trying to beat your opponent so quickly you don’t need them.

Extra deck

(2) Legendary Six Samurai – Shi En – The main monster you are aiming to synchro summon using Fuma and another Six Samurai card. Once per turn you can negate the activation of a spell or trap card and if this card would be destroyed, you can send another Six Samurai to the graveyard.

– The main monster you are aiming to synchro summon using Fuma and another Six Samurai card. Once per turn you can negate the activation of a spell or trap card and if this card would be destroyed, you can send another Six Samurai to the graveyard. (1) F.A. Dawn Dragster – Has roughly 2100 ATK (based on its level) and can inflict piercing damage to a defense position monster. Can be summoned using a generic tuner and non-tuner.

– Has roughly 2100 ATK (based on its level) and can inflict piercing damage to a defense position monster. Can be summoned using a generic tuner and non-tuner. (1) Borreload Savage Dragon – 3000 ATK and you can equip a link monster from your graveyard, giving additional ATK equal to half the link monster. You add tokens based on the link rating of the monster equipped, with each token allowing you to negate a card or effect.

– 3000 ATK and you can equip a link monster from your graveyard, giving additional ATK equal to half the link monster. You add tokens based on the link rating of the monster equipped, with each token allowing you to negate a card or effect. (1) Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow – Can detach all of its material to change an opponent’s card effect to both people draw one card. Can be attached as material to another XYZ monster.

– Can detach all of its material to change an opponent’s card effect to both people draw one card. Can be attached as material to another XYZ monster. (1) Shadow of the Six Samurai – Shien – 2500 ATK. Detach one material to make a Six Samurai monsters ATK 2000 until the end of the turn.

– 2500 ATK. Detach one material to make a Six Samurai monsters ATK 2000 until the end of the turn. (1) Number 86: Heroic Champion – Rhongomynaid – Summoned with up to 5 level 4 Warriors. Loses one material at the end of your opponent’s turn. Gains additional effects for each attached material.

– Summoned with up to 5 level 4 Warriors. Loses one material at the end of your opponent’s turn. Gains additional effects for each attached material. (1) Crystron Halqifibrax – Summoned using two monsters, including a tuner. When summoned, you can special summon a level 3 or lower tuner from your deck. Can be banished to synchro summon any Synchro monster from your extra deck. Use this ability to summon Borreload Savage Dragon and activate its effect.

– Summoned using two monsters, including a tuner. When summoned, you can special summon a level 3 or lower tuner from your deck. Can be banished to synchro summon any Synchro monster from your extra deck. Use this ability to summon Borreload Savage Dragon and activate its effect. (1) Isolde, Two Tales of the Noble Knights – 2 Warrior monsters to Link summon. When summoned add a Warrior monster from your deck to your hand. Can send any number of equip spells with different names from your deck to your graveyard to summon a Warrior whose level is equal to the number of cards.

– 2 Warrior monsters to Link summon. When summoned add a Warrior monster from your deck to your hand. Can send any number of equip spells with different names from your deck to your graveyard to summon a Warrior whose level is equal to the number of cards. (2) Battle Shogun of the Six Samurai – 2 Warriors, including a Six Samurai. Discard one card to add a card from your deck that has an effect that adds Bushido Tokens (Shien’s Dojo or Gateway of the Six.) Each time a Six Samurai is normal or special summoned, add a Bushido Token. This monster gains 100 ATK for each Bushido token on the field.

– 2 Warriors, including a Six Samurai. Discard one card to add a card from your deck that has an effect that adds Bushido Tokens (Shien’s Dojo or Gateway of the Six.) Each time a Six Samurai is normal or special summoned, add a Bushido Token. This monster gains 100 ATK for each Bushido token on the field. (1) Saryuja Skull Dread – 2-4 monsters with different names. Gains special effects based on the number of monsters used to summon it.

– 2-4 monsters with different names. Gains special effects based on the number of monsters used to summon it. (1) Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess – 2+ monsters with different names. Gains 800 ATK for each material used and can lose 800 ATK to negate an opponent’s card effect.

The two Six Samurai extra deck monsters are your main summons, allowing you to continue flooding the field with cards. While there are multiple combos present in this deck, the main goal is to summon Rhongomynaid with the maximum number of attached materials, to maximize its effects. Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow can be used to extend Rhongomynaid’s special effects for up to three turns of maximum effects. That should be more than enough turns to end the duel.

Battle Shogun of the Six Samurai is another strong link summon, allowing you to add either to your hand Shien’s Dojo or Gateway of the Six, maximizing the rewards for flooding the field with Six Samurai monsters. This also means a high number of Bushido tokens, making the Battle Shogun very powerful.

Duel plan

The strategy with Six Samurai is to get as many monsters on the field as possible, as quickly as possible. Many of the normal deck monsters have special effects that allow for them to be special summoned. For example, Legendary Six Samurai – Kizan can be special summoned if there is another Six Samurai card on the field. These monsters can be used to Synchro, XYZ, or Link summon, depending on which cards you have available at the time. Once you have multiple high-level monsters, you can keep your opponent on their heels and attack them multiple times a turn until you win.