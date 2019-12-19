Nintendo Switch Festive Sale is Live in Europe, with Discounts on Over 700 Games

If you’re in Europe and you’ve been looking to pick up a little something special for your Switch, you’re in luck.

Nintendo promised a huge Festive Sale for the past few days, and today it finally delivered, marking down the prices of over 700 (!) games, including indie favorites and several AAA titles. The sale is currently going on through Jan. 2, 2020, so you’ve got a little time, in case you’re waiting to get some eShop cards for Christmas.

We won’t list every game that’s on sale here. But we’ve noted some of the better deals below:

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition - 30 percent off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - 30 percent off

Sparklite - 30 percent off

Sayonara Wild Hearts - 30 percent off

Diablo III: Eternal Collection - 30 percent off

Human: Fall Flat - 50 percent off

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - 19 percent off

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled - 34 percent off

Mario and Rabbids: Kingdom Battle - 63 percent off

Just Dance 2020 - 30 percent off

Axiom Verge - 50 percent off

Overcooked! 2 - 40 percent off

Superhot - 30 percent off

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - 33 percent off

Golf Story - 34 percent off

Team Sonic Racing - 30 percent off

Torchlight II - 30 percent off

Dead Cells - 30 percent off

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - 30 percent off

Puyo Puyo Tetris - 70 percent off

Enter the Gungeon - 50 percent off

There’s no word yet if America will get a similar sale. But with Christmas so close, it wouldn’t surprise us if Nintendo sneaked something in there.

