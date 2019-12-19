Nintendo Switch Festive Sale is Live in Europe, with Discounts on Over 700 Games
If you’re in Europe and you’ve been looking to pick up a little something special for your Switch, you’re in luck.
Nintendo promised a huge Festive Sale for the past few days, and today it finally delivered, marking down the prices of over 700 (!) games, including indie favorites and several AAA titles. The sale is currently going on through Jan. 2, 2020, so you’ve got a little time, in case you’re waiting to get some eShop cards for Christmas.
We won’t list every game that’s on sale here. But we’ve noted some of the better deals below:
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition - 30 percent off
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - 30 percent off
- Sparklite - 30 percent off
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - 30 percent off
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - 30 percent off
- Human: Fall Flat - 50 percent off
- Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - 19 percent off
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled - 34 percent off
- Mario and Rabbids: Kingdom Battle - 63 percent off
- Just Dance 2020 - 30 percent off
- Axiom Verge - 50 percent off
- Overcooked! 2 - 40 percent off
- Superhot - 30 percent off
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - 33 percent off
- Golf Story - 34 percent off
- Team Sonic Racing - 30 percent off
- Torchlight II - 30 percent off
- Dead Cells - 30 percent off
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - 30 percent off
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - 70 percent off
- Enter the Gungeon - 50 percent off
There’s no word yet if America will get a similar sale. But with Christmas so close, it wouldn’t surprise us if Nintendo sneaked something in there.