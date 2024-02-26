Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Release Date Announced on Game’s Anniversary

Recommended Videos

Today, fans of cozy farming game Stardew Valley got the news we’ve been waiting for – confirmation of the release date for the Stardew Valley 1.6 update. Developer Concerned Ape shared this information on the eight year anniversary of the game’s initial launch, because what better way to celebrate?

Concerned Ape has shared tidbits about the development process and what we can expect from Update 1.6 for Stardew Valley. Fans eagerly accepted each new bit of news while waiting to know when we’d be able to actually play the thing. Now, at long last, we have a release date for the PC version of Stardew Valley 1.6.

Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Will Release for PC in Mid-March 2024

On X, @ConcernedApe shared that we finally have a release date for the PC version of Stardew Valley 1.6, which will come out on March 19 2024. The exact release date for console and mobile versions are still not confirmed, but “will follow as soon as possible.”

It's the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley. Thank you for all the support over the years! Today I am announcing the PC Release date for the 1.6 update: –March 19th–. Console & Mobile will follow as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/dMEFydjSqC — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 26, 2024

As you can already see from the traction this tweet has gained, fans are thrilled to finally have some confirmation about when we can expect this massive update to the game that got many of us into the cozy genre.

At this point, Stardew Valley is a whole lot more than just a game, with the Story of Seasons concert tour, board game, and cookbook, but we’re all pretty excited to see continued support for the game that started it all.

The developer also shared a thank you to the community in honor of the game’s continued success on its eighth anniversary today. The replies are full of fan excitement about the upcoming new content, which Concerned Ape let us know will be pretty robust compared to previous updates. Many are saying some variation of “time to head back to the farm!” and honestly, same.

While we don’t know everything the update will entail just yet, we know that it will add new features to the game from start to finish. The previous update added a new area, whereas this one will add new bits throughout the game, including new story points and new festivals.

Many are planning to start a new game to experience all the new content, and frankly, I’m right there with them. We’ve got a few weeks to wait for Stardew Valley 1.6 on PC and a little longer for the Nintendo Switch and mobile versions, but I think we’re all pretty confident it will be worth the wait.