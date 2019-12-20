Borderlands' Randy Pitchford Disappointed By Xbox Series X Reveal

Gearbox Software's founder Randy Pitchford is disappointed by Xbox Series X's reveal, as he has told Microsoft's Phil Spencer himself on Twitter. In particular, Borderlands 3's studio head reports a lack of ambition in the newest Microsoft's console in comparison with Xbox One X, which he found "inspiring."

In a tweet commenting Digital Foundry's Xbox Series X tech analysis, Spencer had said that "as Moore's law slows and our perf ambitions increase, it leads to design innovation. Software innovations like VRS will also be critical - Xbox Series X rewrites the rules of console design - and the power level should be extraordinary."

Pitchford was not particularly impressed with this comment, claiming that "your ambitious message for the Xbox One X was inspiring, but for Series X, well, this feels more like an excuse." Then he asked: "is Moore’s Law slowing down? How many transistors in the Series X? What if Moore’s Law is like the 4-minute mile?".

In case you're wondering what is Moore's Law, it claims that transistor density on a microchip doubles every two years. And, according to Digital Foundry, is "unlikely" to have happened between Xbox One X and Xbox Series X, "meaning that the primary route forward for increased performance is frequency - and lots of it."

Replying to his followers who claimed he was being hostile to Xbox for some reason, Pitchford added that "I’m an Xbox gamer. Gamertag: DuvalMagic. If I could wave a magic wand, Xbox and Playstation would both be incredibly powerful and keep parity with one another. I think Sony and Microsoft should team up, actually."

Phil Spencer has yet to reply, and we don't expect him to do so anytime soon. Still, Gearbox's CEO concerns are interesting to read about, as they could represent those of the community of developers currently looking forward to working on next-gen games.

Xbox Series X was revealed at The Game Awards 2019 last week, where a fake script was used to prevent announcements from flooding the Internet ahead of the show.

We've learned the first technical details through a GameSpot coverage that revealed an around 12 teraflop GPU and four-time the power of this gen's consoles on the CPU.

Is Moore’s Law slowing down? How many transistors in the Series X? What if Moore’s Law is like the 4-minute mile? Your ambitious message for the Xbox One X was inspiring, but for Series X, well, this feels more like an excuse. https://t.co/7ihDmwWzO3 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) December 19, 2019

Next page