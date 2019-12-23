Splatoon 2 Updates Will Balance the Paint In 2020

While we won’t likely be seeing any new events in Splatoon 2, the developers are keeping busy with updates for the hit Nintendo Switch game.

The official Splatoon Japanese Twitter account posted details about the first update, Ver.5.1.0, which will arrive on Jan. 6, 2020 around 11:00AM. More details are available on the Splatoon website, detailing the following:

Several weapons will see reduction in ink consumption, including the Splash shooter and its variations, along with the Hero Shooter and the Octa Shooter.

The Nova Blaster and its variants will see a reduced time limit for actions, and reduced ink consumption by 17 percent.

The L3 reel gun and its other versions should have a 15 percent increase in ink consumption, although the gear power of “Main Performance Up” will be lowered.

The Splat charger, Splatercher Betchu and the Hero Charger Replica will have a reduction in the width of paint that each bullet drops.

The Spracope and Suprascope weapons will also see a width reduction in bullets.

The Type 14 bamboo cannons should see a “Main Performance Up” decreate, though one additional gear power will now be equivalent to 0.3 basic gear power.

In addition, some of the special required points for certain weapons will see adjustments, up or down by about ten points or so. These include:

Splash Shooter Collaboration/Octa Shooter Replica — 200 (down from 210)

Hokusai/Hero Brush Replica- 170 (down from 180)

Suprama New Bar Collaboration- 200 (down from 210)

L3 Reel Gun- 210 (up from 190)

L3 Reel Gun D- 200 (up from 180)

Type 14 bamboo cannon, shell- 200 (up from 180)

Bucket slosher soda- 210 (up from 200)

Camping shelter camo- 210 (up from 200)

The Splatoon team also noted the following:

“In this updated data, we adjusted the power to continue the front and the spreading performance from a distance for some buds, but the value is within the range where the significance of selecting the buddy does not change significantly for players who are using it. I stopped.

In addition to considering gradually adjusting more buki than this time for future update data, carefully analyze the buki that has few weaknesses and has an advantage over all buki on the data intend to do something.”

Finally, the Splatoon team confirmed that another improvement update would arrive sometime by the end of Apr. 2020.

Splatoon 2 is available now for Nintendo Switch.

