All Steam Award Winners of 2019
2019 has almost wrapped up, and it's time to move on to 2020. Before we can do that, it's time to reflect on some of the most notable games we've all played throughout the year.
For the past few weeks, Steam reached out to the users in their community to vote for their favorite titles in several different categories during their Winter Sale. The results are in, and we have the answers for you.
VR Game of the Year: Beat Saber
Other Contenders:
- Blade & Sorcery
- Gorn
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted
Labor of Love: Grand Theft Auto V
Other Contenders:
- Warframe
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
Better With Friends: DayZ
Other Contenders:
- Risk of Rain 2
- Dota Underlords
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Ring of Elysium
Most Innovative Gameplay: My Friend Pedro
Other Contenders:
- Baba Is You
- Slay the Spire
- Oxygen Not Included
- Planet Zoo
Outstanding Story-Rich Game: A Plague Tale: Innocence
Other Contenders:
- Disco Elysium
- Farcry New Dawn
- Gears 5
- GreedFall
Best Game You Suck At: Mortal Kombat 11
Other Contenders:
- Mordhau
- CodeVein
- Hunt
- Remnant: From the Ashes
Outstanding Visual Style: Gris
Other Contenders:
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Astroneer
- Katana Zero
- Subnautic: Below Zero
Game of the Year: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Other Contenders:
- Resident Evil 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry
Members of the Steam community have chosen the winners, and it has been one incredible year. We've seen great games at all times, and they've been entertaining for various reasons. Some stuck with us because of how they pulled at our heartstrings, and others were just too fun to put down.
Here's to wishing everyone another fantastic year of gaming in 2020.