All Steam Award Winners of 2019

2019 has almost wrapped up, and it's time to move on to 2020. Before we can do that, it's time to reflect on some of the most notable games we've all played throughout the year.

For the past few weeks, Steam reached out to the users in their community to vote for their favorite titles in several different categories during their Winter Sale. The results are in, and we have the answers for you.

VR Game of the Year: Beat Saber

Other Contenders:

Blade & Sorcery

Gorn

Borderlands 2 VR

Five Nights At Freddy's: Help Wanted

Labor of Love: Grand Theft Auto V

Other Contenders:

Warframe

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Better With Friends: DayZ

Other Contenders:

Risk of Rain 2

Dota Underlords

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Ring of Elysium

Most Innovative Gameplay: My Friend Pedro

Other Contenders:

Baba Is You

Slay the Spire

Oxygen Not Included

Planet Zoo

Outstanding Story-Rich Game: A Plague Tale: Innocence

Other Contenders:

Disco Elysium

Farcry New Dawn

Gears 5

GreedFall

Best Game You Suck At: Mortal Kombat 11

Other Contenders:

Mordhau

CodeVein

Hunt

Remnant: From the Ashes

Outstanding Visual Style: Gris

Other Contenders:

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Astroneer

Katana Zero

Subnautic: Below Zero

Game of the Year: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Other Contenders:

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry

Members of the Steam community have chosen the winners, and it has been one incredible year. We've seen great games at all times, and they've been entertaining for various reasons. Some stuck with us because of how they pulled at our heartstrings, and others were just too fun to put down.

Here's to wishing everyone another fantastic year of gaming in 2020.

