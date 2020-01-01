Two Darksiders Games and Steep Are Free on Epic Games Store for the next Week

Epic has spent the holiday season giving away free games during their "12 Free Days of Christmas" promotion, but they are not done yet. Up for grabs on the Epic Games Store, today are three games, and you have until Jan. 9 to grab them.

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition, Darksider II: Deathinitive Edition and Steep are all available for free right now. The Darksiders titles, developed by Vigil Games, are both hack and slash action games and are an incredible amount of fun. The third-person action games follow the adventures of the four horsemen of the apocalypse as they attempt to, somewhat ironically, stop the end of everything.

Steep, developed by Ubisoft, involves much less chopping of bad guys and a whole lot more flying down a hill on flimsy pieces of wood. The extreme sports simulator takes place in a massive open world set in the Alps, and you can use skis, wingsuits, snowboards, and paragliders to traverse the world as you see fit.

To claim the games, visit the Epic Games Store online, or via the launcher, and claim them. You will need to grab them one at a time, because Epic Games Store still doesn't have a shopping cart, for unknown reasons.

The Epic Games Store is also having an Encore Week for its holiday sale, so be sure to check around to see if anything you have had your eye on has a hefty discount before it comes to a close on Jan. 7.

