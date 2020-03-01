Steam's 2019 Top Grossing Games Only Feature Two Titles Launched Last Year

Steam has released a list of the top grossing games in 2019, and only two of them have been released last year.

The "Platinum" tier, which is composed of the best selling titles on Valve's marketplace, only features From Software's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Creative Assembly's Total War: Three Kingdoms from 2019, while all the others have been on the store for years now.

Sekiro has received a very warm reception from fans on every platform, achieving a few weeks ago its 3,8 million copies sold milestone. It was also awarded a Game of the Year award at The Game Awards last December, beating among the others Kojima Productions' Death Stranding.

This year, reportedly in June, From Software will ship one more title, Elden Ring, written in cooperation with Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin.

The list is completed by Monster Hunter World, Grand Theft Auto V, The Elder Scrolls Online, Dota 2, Rainbow Six: Siege, Destiny 2, Counter-Strike, PUBG, Warframe and Civilization VI, even though we don't have specific figures about their sales nor their order is indicative about their sales.

Similarly, the "Gold" tier is only featuring five titles from 2019: Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, Mordhau, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Others from previous include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Total War: Warhammer II, Rocket League, and Dead by Daylight.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is also listed in the "Gold" tier, pretty much because of the boost in sales for the game after Netflix The Witcher's success. Despite being launched in 2015, the game was played by 1 million users in December, making that its best month ever.

