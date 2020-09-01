PS5 Controller Offers "A Completely Different Experience" On Gran Turismo Sport

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan has detailed the new feelings and experiences that will be granted by PlayStation 5's controller, the yet to be officially named DualShock 5, in an interview with Business Insider Japan (as translated by Gematsu).

Ryan has been playing Gran Turismo Sport "with a PS5 controller," and told the Japanese publication that it is already offering "a completely different experience" even though the game has not been developed specifically for the next generation console.

"Playing the racing game Gran Turismo Sport with a PS5 controller is a completely different experience," he said. "While it runs well with the previous controller, there is no going back after you experience the detailed road surface via haptic control and play using the adaptive triggers."

"Driving on the border between the track and the dirt, I could feel both surfaces," he further detailed about the nuanced differences between PlayStation 5 and PS4's controller. "Doing the same thing on the same track using a DualShock 4 on a PS4, that sensation disappeared entirely."

Gran Turismo Sport has been released in 2017 and, since then, has been receiving a steady flow of updates with new cars and tracks, even with different weather conditions.

We've yet to learn about what's next for the franchise but, at this stage, a follow up is expected to launch on the newest PlayStation in a couple years.

