Yakuza 0 Xbox One Release Date Likely Coming in Days

Yakuza 0 could be very close to its release on Xbox One. The game was in fact rated by PEGI, a step which usually preceeds by only a few day the announcement of a launch date.

The Xbox One version of the prequel to the Yakuza series was announced last year at X019, together with Yakuza Kiwami 1 and 2, the remakes of the first two chapters. All the three titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, even though we don't have a proper release date.

In its rating, PEGI, which stands for Pan European Game Information, reports that Yakuza 0 is an "action role playing game set in Japan. You play a member of the Japanese mafia that must leave the Yakuza to prove his innocence and get revenge upon those who framed him."

The game is already available for PC, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, so it seems Xbox One is the last steps to bring the franchise to the broadest audience possible (unless it gets announced for Nintendo Switch at some point).

It is supporting higher resolution and FPS count on PC, while we don't know the specifics of the Xbox One version, whether it might have any improvements on the existing releases or it's coming as a simple port of the PS4 SKU.

As soon as Yakuza 0 launches, you'll be able to play it without any additional cost if you are a Xbox Game Pass subscriber. More big triple-A games are being added as we write this, with the latest being Grand Theft Auto V earlier this month.

As for Yakuza, the series has wrapped up the story of protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, the so called Dragon of Dojima, in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, and is debuting a brand new lead character in Yakuza: Like a Dragon (known as Yakuza 7 in Western territories) on top of RPG mechanics and turn-based combat.

Next page