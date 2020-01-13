Devil May Cry Voice Actor Hints That One of Its Characters Is Coming To Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fans have been wondering who the fifth entrant in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s current DLC season is. But a voice actor from the Devil May Cry series may have just let the cat out of the bag. Or rather, the demon hunter.

Brian Hanford, who voices the mysterious character V in Devil May Cry 5, recently stopped by the AMA Podcast to talk about his work. During the discussion, at about the 6:21 minute mark, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes up in the conversation. Hanford discussed how he wants V to be in the series, but it just isn’t time yet.

“This is what kills me about it,” he explains. “(V is) a new character. So I’m not in the DMC lore enough to ever be considered for Super Smash.”

But it’s what he said after that piqued some interest. “To be part of Marvel vs. Capcom or Super Smash Bros. would be huge, which is what Dante is going to be.”

Now, keep in mind that Nintendo, nor any of the Super Smash Bros. team, hasn’t revealed who this fifth character in the DLC season is just yet. This could be a first indication that the stylish hero will join the party, alongside other favorites like Banjo-Kazooie, Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury and Joker from Persona.

While rumors in the past about Dante being in the game have been squashed, it sounds like he could pop up. Whether it’ll be this season or next has yet to be confirmed.

He would make for a good combatant, however. A younger version of Dante from Ninja Theory’s DMC: Devil May Cry previously appeared in PlayStation All Stars Battle Royale as a combatant, and he held his own pretty well. And we shouldn’t forget Dante tearing up opponents in some of the Marvel vs. Capcom games, for that matter.

Hopefully, Nintendo will have another Direct special soon that confirms who the latest Smash Bros. competitor is. In the meantime, check out the episode of the AMA Podcast below.

