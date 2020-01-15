Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order pre-order bonuses unlocked for everyone

Jedi: Fallen Order developer Respawn Entertainment has unlocked all pre-order bonuses, making them available for every player.

The pre-order bonuses for Jedi: Fallen Order included an orange lightsaber crystal, Mygeeto Campaign Lightsaber hilt, Umbaran Campaign Lightsaber Hilt, a skin for Bee-D-1, and the Gold Squadron Mantis Skin.

All players need to do is update their copy of the game to the latest version, and they can jump into the game to start swinging their new saber color. They need to visit a workbench to modify their saber, but they can modify Bee-D-1 and the Mantis from their main menu.

The release of this content came with a recent update to Jedi: Fallen Order, the developers posted on Reddit. Beyond the release of this content, there's a small list of new fixes and improvements to the gameplay:

We’ve fixed an issue where Bounty Hunters would sometimes get stuck in Zeffo.

Not only was the Photomode camera able to explode rockets, it could interact with trigger volumes within the levels that could potentially break the game. We’ve fixed this to ensure that you can continue playing the game after using Photomode. Unfortunately, this also means that rockets will be unaffected by the camera moving forward.

There was a bug that was causing one of the elevators in the last level to have a tendency of disappearing. It should now be present at all times.

We’ve improved collision on Ilum.

Our language translations have been updated.

There was an issue where some text was overlapping in Photomode for specific screen ratios. That has been fixed.

The Albino Wyyyschokk tactical guide entry wasn’t appearing for all users, this should now be fixed.

We’ve fixed Gorgara having a tendency to disappear at specific times on Dathomir.

Many of these issues and fixes were minor, but by giving all players access to the pre-order content gives players the opportunity to use all of the available lightsaber colors once they reach a certain point in the game.

Jedi: Fallen Order did extremely well for itself. It was a standout title at EA where it was able to become the fastest-selling digital launch for any Star Wars game within the first two weeks of release. The team at Respawn Entertainment was recently searching for individuals to fill several positions with those interested in taking the position eager to jump into the galaxy far, far away.

We still have no word on the future of Star Wars at EA, or with Respawn, but the future looks quite promising.

Next page