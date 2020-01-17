Dragon Ball Z: Karakot Just Got an Untitled Goose Mod and It’s Mind-Blowing

It hasn’t even been a whole day since Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot arrived and someone’s already made one of its best mods. In this particular case, a user named Mastaklo has added a true hero to the game — the goose from Untitled Goose Game. We’re not kidding.

IGN posted first details about the mod, which is featured in the video below. In it, Goku is entirely replaced by the goose, who takes center stage in House House’s popular hit. Well, a frame of a goose anyway.

The interesting thing about the mod is that it’s not fully animated. It’s just a goose standing in a single frame, but doing extraordinary things in the world of Kakarot. This includes getting into battles with enemies and throwing fireballs; partaking in a little fishing (never mind that he’s never actually holding the lure); carrying around Gohan (who calls the goose “Dad”); and scurrying around the countryside without even moving a leg.

It’s a lot of fun to watch, but also surprisingly effective as you feel the power of the goose as it makes its way through this world, becoming the mightiest warrior in all the land.

There’s no word yet if Mastaklo is looking to make improvements with animation or performance. But fans that are interested in giving this humorous little mod a go on PC can download it here.

Hopefully we’ll see some other great mods as well. To be honest, though, topping the goose is going to be a hard feat. Especially if it gets to the point where it can throw enemies by grabbing them with its beak and hurling them into the universe.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Check out our review to see why we think it’s one of the series’ best games yet.

