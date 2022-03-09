A new Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo launches today

After being announced at E3 last year, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is almost upon us. In order to celebrate its upcoming launch, Team Ninja’s take on the classic Square Enix franchise has a new demo.

Revealed through today’s Sony State of Play, you can expect a new Stranger of Paradise demo to become playable today on PlayStation consoles. This marks the first pre-release demo that’s playable on a last-gen system. As of the time of this writing, the demo has yet to go live. However, it is expected to roll out by the end of the day.

This isn’t the first time consumers have gotten a chance to test out the action RPG. It previously had a PlayStation 5-exclusive demo shortly after its reveal, before releasing a second demo across PS5 and Series X/S later in the year.

The second demo featured minor tweaks to balancing and gameplay based on user feedback from the initial demo. More importantly, the second demo was more expansive in terms of content, featuring an entirely new area that wasn’t present before. It also fixed the discrepancy between the resolution and performance modes not showcasing any difference in resolution or frame rate. If you’re still on the fence, this final demo might be worth checking out.