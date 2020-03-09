A new Worms game is on the way later this year

Team 17, the studio behind the long-running Worms series, has announced that a new entry in the series will be arriving later this year. In a tweet on the official Team 17 Twitter account, the company revealed a teaser trailer that showed off various scenes from previous releases in the series, along with a message telling us all that Worms “are coming back in 2020”.

Team17 on Twitter Grab your Bazooka and jump on your Sheep, the Worms are back in 2020 like you’ve never seen them before. New Worms, new ways to play. Watch this space – @WormsTeam17 https://t.co/pztFbFgdVs

Worms has been Team 17’s flagship game for nearly three decades, although in recent years the company has moved into more of a publisher role, helping games like My Time at Portia and Overcooked come to market. This will be the first Worms game in four years, and Team 17 have promised new ways to play.

It is entirely possible that the company will try to mix up the classic 2D formula of the series with another 3D version of the game. It is honestly hard to predict what new elements you can really bring to the worms franchise at this point. Could we end up seeing a Worms auto battler game? Or a multiplayer mode inspired by battle royales?

No matter what new elements the developers decide to add to the game, it is certainly going to center around the idea of trying to land perfectly placed bombs, bananas, and Holy Hand Grenades right on top of your friends.