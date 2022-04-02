Activision Blizzard employees plan yet another walkout on April 4 due to removal of vaccine mandate

Activision Blizzard employees are planning to engage in another walkout this coming week. This news comes from Twitter user @ABetterABK, an account dedicated to the ABK Workers Alliance that seeks to bring about change and improvement within the Activision Blizzard company.

In a post, @ABetterABK states that the employees will be staging a walkout on Monday, April 4 at 10 AM PT in protest of Activision Blizzard’s decision to remove vaccine mandates at the company. The Twitter thread further discusses a list of demands being made by the ABK Workers Alliance:

An immediate reversal of the now slashed vaccine requirement.

Remote working as a permanent option for employees.

The decision of remote or office work to be placed solely in the hands of the employees themselves.

The decision to remove vaccines is also being put into effect with the termination of other COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing masks and social distancing mandates.

Brian Bulatao, in a statement, has further elaborated upon his leaked statement, saying that the company is allowing staff to operate under a voluntary office return policy and that each of the three organizations is free to enforce their own individual vaccine mandates as needed.

Activision Blizzard has been involved in several staff protests and walkouts throughout recent months, the largest of which was a series of workplace sexual harassment complaints and filings that saw the company’s shares tank.