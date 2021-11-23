Activision Blizzard forms “Workplace Responsibility Committee” amid calls for Bobby Kotick’s resignation

Activision Blizzard has announced that it has formed the “Workplace Responsibility Committee” in an effort to improve the company’s workplace culture amid ongoing reports about sexual abuse, harassment, and discrimination, which have prompted calls for Bobby Kotick’s resignation.

In a news release published on Monday, Activision Blizzard said that the new “Workplace Responsibility Committee” was formed to implement “new policies, procedures, and commitments” designed to “improve workplace culture and eliminate all forms of harassment and discrimination at the company.” The committee will be led by the only two female directors elected to the board, Dawn Ostroff and Reveta Brown, and will add a “new, diverse director” fairly soon.

The committee’s formation seems to reaffirm the board’s support for the embattled Kotick, who has been accused of acknowledging the abuse scandal within Activision Blizzard and covering it up. The company said he, along with the CPO and CCO, will be tasked with frequently updating the committee with progress reports on key accountability measures. The company said that outside advisors will be consulted, including lawyers, but won’t invite any input from the workforce whatsoever.

Activision Blizzard closed the press release with the following statement: “While the Company, with the Board’s support, has been making important progress to improve workplace culture, it is clear that current circumstances demand increased Board engagement. Formation of the Committee and additional future changes will help facilitate additional direct oversight and transparency and ensure that the Company’s commitments to Activision Blizzard’s workforce are carried out with urgency and impact. This has been a challenging time across the Company, but the Board is confident in the actions underway to set the Company up for future success.”

Meanwhile, Nintendo has joined PlayStation and Microsoft in criticizing Activision Blizzard. According to a report from Fanbyte, Doug Bowser wrote an email to his employees calling the reports of harassment and discrimination at the company “distressing and disturbing” and said that they “run counter to my as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values, and policies.”