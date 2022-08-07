After more than 20 years, a new Fatal Fury/Garou game has been greenlit

SNK Corporation surprised long-time fighting games fans with a new announcement for the Fatal Fury franchise during EVO 2022. SNK has greenlit a new entry of the Fatal Fury/Garou franchise. SNK shared the news with a new image of Rock Howard in a dark alleyway with two other people, one of which looks like SNK icon Billy Kane.

Getting the greenlight does not guarantee that the game will release or if it will get far in production. Getting the greenlight just means that developers are permitted to start on the project, meaning the title will probably not release until years from now, if at all. If the new Fatal Fury does get a release, it would be the first game in the franchise to release in over 20 years. The last title in the Fatal Fury franchise to release was 1999’s Garou: Mark of the Wolves, arguably one of SNK’s best games.

Legends never die…

After more than 20 years, FATAL FURY / GAROU is coming back!

Finally, the long awaited sequel has been green-lit!



>Check out the trailer here!https://t.co/LF4x1tgZBO#FatalFury #GAROU pic.twitter.com/yTlfcaFIXd — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) August 7, 2022

A new Fatal Fury wasn’t the only new announcement SNK made at EVO, the company also revealed the upcoming DLC for The King of Fighters XV. The Team 3 DLC, Team Awakened Orochi, is given the official release date of August 8. The Team 4 DLC was announced to be Team Samurai and will include characters from the Samurai Shodown franchise. Team Samurai consists of Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger. SNK states that the Team Samurai will release in the Autumn of 2022. Team Awakened Orochi and Team Samurai make up the Team Pass 2 DLC pack, while Team Pass 1 and 2 make up the first season DLC for King of Fighters XV.

Fan favorite King of Fighter characters Kim Kaphwan and Shingo Yabuki will be part of the second season DLC for KOF XV and will arrive sometime in 2023. KOF XV will also support crossplay in 2023 as part of the game’s update roadmap. The latest entry in Samurai Showdown for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will also receive rollback netcode in 2023.