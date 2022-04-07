Almost half of US console gamers would get Game Pass for Activision Blizzard games, study finds

Game Pass is popular, and that’s a fact — more than 25 million subscribers prove it. That still leaves out many game consumers, but a new study has found that adding Activision Blizzard games like Call of Duty to the service could bring them in.

The study comes from YouGov (via VGC), who polled 1200 adults in the US and the same number in the UK. Nearly half of all players in major categories would considering subscribing if Activision Blizzard games made the jump. In the US, that’s 46% of PlayStation and Nintendo gamers, 42% of PC gamers, and 27% of mobile gamers; in the UK, that’s 29% of PlayStation gamers, 26% of Nintendo and PC gamers, and 20% of mobile gamers. Curiously, there’s also a considerable portion of Xbox owners who don’t currently subscribe to Game Pass, but would for Activision Blizzard games: 43% in the US and 48% in the UK.

The disparity between the two territories is interesting, but the main lesson here is that many more gamers would jump onto Game Pass for the Activision Blizzard library. Xbox certainly wants to make that happen, and Phil Spencer already said the service will receive as many of those games as possible. Game Pass isn’t Xbox’s only strategy, but it is a winning one.