Asus’ Xbox-licensed PC controller comes with tri-mode connectivity and a built-in OLED screen

Computer and electronic hardware company Asus has revealed a new high-end Xbox-licensed PC controller called the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro. The new controller will include a 1.3-inch OLED screen plastered above the Xbox button that will be used to display custom charging status, mic status, blue tooth pairing, text, profile switching, and custom animations. The OLED screen on the controller is reminiscent of the Dreamcast controller, which also had a tiny screen to display images.

The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro is also the first Xbox-licensed controller with tri-mode connectivity, allowing the controller to connect to any Windows 10 or 11 devices or Xbox Series X/S using Bluetooth functionality, a low-latency 2.4GHz RF mode or a wired USB-C cord. The controller will use adaptive frequency hopping technology (AFH) to minimize interference with other devices to give owners a lag-free Bluetooth connection for gaming.​ It also has a built-in ESS DAC audio to give owners the best sound, with a 3.5 mm earphone jack and mute button.

The Raikiri Pro is made to give players the perfect grip, with four left and right buttons in the rear, optimizing controller output and offering players satisfyingly tangible feedback with every press. Asus also claims the Raikiri Pro is highly customizable, with the Armoury Crate app allowing owners to change the control scheme to tailor the controller to suit their specific playstyle. Players can also use the Armoury Crate to include a short trigger lock mode for the left and right triggers.

Raikiri Pro appears to be an even more elite controller than the Xbox Pro controllers. Asus has yet to reveal an exact release date or price for the Raikiri Pro on its website, but it is slated to arrive later in the year. Considering the cost of the typical Pro controller, potential buyers should prepare to pay upwards of $180 to get their hands on this high-end device.