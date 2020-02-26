Brawlhalla adds Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft in latest crossover

Brawlhalla, the popular free-to-play 2D platform fighter, is adding Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to its roster in the new patch 3.57. In addition to adding the world’s most famous – and violent – archaeologist, the crossover event adds weapons skins, an additional map, and a new game mode.

Lara Croft is actually available in two forms in Brawlhalla, with two different skins. In one, she appears in her classic look from the early Tomb Raider games, sporting her probably not suited for actual archaeology uniform of a blue tank top and short shorts. Her second skin, Survivor Lara Croft, is based on the more recent Tomb Raider games, with a looser hair style and bandages on her arms. In either form, Lara will fight with her signature pistols and a bow that can launch fire arrows for damage or rope arrows to lasso opponents. Full details on the Tomb Raider crossover are listed in Brawlhalla’s latest patch notes.

Lara Croft’s moveset is based on Brawlhalla character Diana and she comes with her own custom Signature effects and new animations. When the crossover event ends, Lara Croft will remain available in Brawlhalla’s in-game shop.

Aside from Lara herself, the update brings the Tomb Raider-themed map Temple Ruins, available in Free-for-All mode. The map consists of two small islands flanking a central stage with three platforms hovering above, and should provide plenty of room to try out Lara’s grappling rope arrow abilities.

The Tomb Raider crossover also introduces a brand-new game mode to Brawlhalla. In Temple Climb, players will have three minutes to rack up points in a four-player Free-for-All game with a twist. Competitors will have to make their way up a vertical scrolling map to avoid being knocked out, dodging traps the whole way – or activating them yourself to take out opponents.

If Tomb Raider isn’t quite your style, Brawlhalla has hosted plenty of crossovers with other notable series in the past, including Adventure Time and Steven Universe.