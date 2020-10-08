Bugsnax crawls onto PS5, PS4, and PC this November

Bugsnax, developer Young Horses’ upcoming wacky-but-lovable adventure game that has taken the internet by storm, has been confirmed as a PlayStation 5 launch title. In a launch date and voice cast trailer posted on the developer’s YouTube channel, Bugsnax’s release date was confirmed to be November 12. With Sony’s next-gen console launching on the same day in some regions of the world, Bugsnax will be a launch title for the PS5. The reveal was made at the end of the video, with the 2:50 minute mark confirming Bugsnax’s release date.

Bugsnax’s PlayStation 4 and PC editions will be released on the same day. The PC version of the game will be available to purchase through the Epic Games store. Fans can pre-order the game now through the Epic Games Store, but a PlayStation store page is yet to go live.

Bugsnax is a first-person adventure game that tasks players with locating and capturing the eponymous half-bug half-snack creatures. After receiving an invite from disgraced explorer Elizabert Megafig to visit the island of Snaktooth and report on these strange critters, players must also unlock the mysteries behind Megafig’s sudden disappearance with the help of the local Grumpus population.

PS5 consoles will launch in the US, Japan, Mexico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, so fans in these world regions will be able to play Bugsnax day one. Territories that have to wait until November 19 for their PS5 release date, meanwhile, can also play Bugsnax on launch day as it will already be released by then.