Child of Light’s Aurora added to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night as a free playable character

Remember Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night? Good. Now, do you remember Child of Light? The two are crossing over. Aurora from Ubisoft RPG Child of Light is being added to the Castlevania legend Koji Igarashi’s indie title as a playable character on March 31 for free.

Confirmed on the official Bloodstained website, Aurora from Child of Light is being added to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on March 31 across PS4, Xbox One, and PC. As tends to be the case, Aurora is coming to the Switch version of Ritual of the Night “at a later date.” Switch owners are always left waiting. Watch the reveal trailer below:

Aurora brings something different to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. She is “armed with the Sword of Matildis and accompanied by the loyal Igniculus.” As in Child of Light, Aurora is looking to escape, and “Johannes is on hand to help her increase her power by transmuting items found in chests throughout” Ritual of the Night.

Igniculus helps Aurora by slowing down enemies and healing you. Aurora, meanwhile, makes use of her Light Ray, which “uses MP and shines in front” of you, “enemies caught in the light lock on will suffer damage.” Fans of Child of Light will appreciate the attention to detail that has gone into bringing Aurora and her unique skillset to Ritual of the Night. She’ll even grow more powerful as she ages, adding better movement abilities as the game goes on. After downloading the update, simply start a new game and pick Aurora to play as her and fly around the castle.