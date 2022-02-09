Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition to relaunch the controversial classic on Nintendo Switch

Today’s Nintendo Direct was full of plenty of surprises, but few anticipated the announcement that classic PlayStation game Chrono Cross would be coming to Switch later this year. The sequel to the SNES favorite Chrono Trigger left the fanbase divided when it originally launched in 1999, but the remastered edition coming to Nintendo’s console could be ready to find a brand new audience over 20 years later.

The game, which is set to release on April 7, follows the story of Serge, a boy who finds his way into an alternate world in which he died ten years before. Determined to find the truth and the meaning behind his own alternate past, he sets off on an adventure alongside an astonishingly large cast of over 40 playable characters.

The remastered edition is set to give the game a fresh coat of paint alongside some quality of life features such as the ability to turn off random encounters (a boon for any JRPG). The soundtrack is also “newly enhanced” according to the trailer. On top of that, the Switch release will include Radical Dreamers, a Chrono Cross prequel text adventure that was originally released on the Satellaview.