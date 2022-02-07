Chyna and Randy Savage among latest legends confirmed for WWE 2K22

2K Sports continue its promotion for the latest installment in the WWE 2K franchise, which is set to drop in stores next month. Today, a new Legends trailer dropped on 2K’s social media channels, highlighting some of the new legends coming to WWE 2K22 this spring. Among the notable names include the “Macho Man” Randy Savage and the woman known as the “9th Wonder of the World.”

The 30-second trailer gave brief glimpses of the renders for some of the legends that will be in WWE 2K22. The feature showed four superstars: the late 1980’s version of the Big Boss Man, Randy Savage, Booker T, and Chyna. Booker T and Savage will have 88 ratings in the game, while Chyna will be rated as an 87 OVR. Big Boss Man has been given a rating of 81 OVR.

Renders for Randy Savage and Booker T were briefly shown in the first Ringside Report, but the latest drop of news officially confirmed their entry and ratings in WWE 2K22. Savage, Booker T, Big Boss Man, and Chyna will join a list of legends that already includes Goldberg, Eddie Guerrero, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan.

WWE 2K22 will be released on March 11.