Classic N64 Platformer Glover is coming to Steam on April 20

The year was 1998 and a 3D platformer named Glover, where you play as an animate glove with eyes, hit the Nintendo 64. The year is now 2022 and Glover is coming to Steam on April 20 of all possible dates. This story just writes itself at this point.

Glover was originally developed by Blitz Games, but for this PC release, Piko Interactive is the studio that is both developing and publishing after previously purchasing the rights. The company teased that a Glover project was in the works back in 2020 when requesting fan feedback for Kickstarter goals on Twitter.

In 2021, Piko Interactive sent a cease and desist to a Twitter user named Forest of Illusion for distributing an N64 ROM of Glover. Piko Interactive later revealed that it was planning an N64 cart rerelease of Glover through a Kickstarter campaign. Through the help of the community, bugs and fixes were found from the N64 version. Piko Interactive also stated the whole ROM leaking situation was a “big misunderstanding” and that “all parties are on good terms.”

The Steam release of Glover is detailed to be “completely redone from the original source code” and improved for modern PCs.

There is currently no information regarding a release of Glover on consoles.