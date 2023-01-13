Desktop Dungeons Rewind will have a new demo every day

The upcoming Desktop Dungeons: Rewind – Daily Demo will give players a brand new demo to challenge every day. Desktop Dungeons: Rewind is the upcoming remake of the classic puzzle roguelike dungeon crawler, which overhauls the graphics and gives players the chance to rewind their turns upon death, giving them another chance at victory.

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind – Daily Demo is launching on Steam on January 25 and it’s taking a fresh take on the demo formula. Rather than offering the same tutorial and early missions of most demos, the Desktop Dungeons: Rewind – Daily Demo will offer players a brand new map, challenges, and monsters to face each day. The catch is that they only have one shot at completing the demo and death means that they’ll have to wait until the next day to play again.

Related: The 10 best Roguelike games of all time

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind is a turn-based game, in the sense that the game only moves when the player does. After selecting a race and character class combo, the player character is dumped into a procedurally generated dungeon, where they are surrounded by a dense fog of war. In Desktop Dungeons: Rewind, the fog of war is a vital part of the game, as exploring it will restore the player’s health and mana. This is where the puzzle aspect of the game comes in, as the player must be careful with how much they explore, as they might need to heal later on. This is a double-edged sword, as any monsters who have been damaged by the player will also heal when they explore the fog of war, leading to a tense game of weighing up risk vs. progression, especially as there might be helpful items or low-level monsters to farm for experience points in the fog.

The original Desktop Dungeons is an addictive puzzle game and is often cited as the perfect choice for people looking for games that run on a low-end PC, especially as it’s free to download on Steam. Desktop Dungeons: Rewind is a little bit more forgiving than its predecessor, but it will still be a challenging game, especially for newcomers. Desktop Dungeons: Rewind – Daily Demo launches on Steam on January 25, with the full game expected to launch later in 2023.