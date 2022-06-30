Digital Extremes reveal the full TennoCon 2022 schedule and details, including Twitch Drops

TennoCon, Digital Extremes’ yearly event that celebrates all things Warframe, is ready to cause something of a stir among fans of the free-to-play space ninja simulator this year. After being initially teased in 2019, the Canadian-based development team is finally ready to lift the lid on the Duviri Paradox, a significant expansion that looks like it will bring major changes to the game.

To ensure all the Tenno out there don’t miss the part of TennoCon that interests them the most, the team has released a full schedule for the event. The digital-only event will be watchable on Warframe’s official Twitch, Steam, and YouTube channels, so you can tune in there to see all the news, reveals, and deep dives.

With the broadcast starting at 12:00 PM Eastern, the event begins at 12:30 with a welcome from [DE]Rebecca, Director of Community and Live Operations and voice of Warframe’s ‘The Lotus,’ affectionately known to the entire community as Space Mom. This is followed by the Sounds of the System Panel at 1:00 PM. A live Developer Q&A takes place at 2:00 PM, and that is followed by an Art of Warframe Panel at 3:00 PM. The Community Art Show will take place at 4:00 PM, and the main event, the TennoLive 2022 Keynote, will take place at 5:00 PM. This is where eager players can learn about the next chapter in Warframe.

Players can tune in on Twitch to earn the Vericres (Warfan) and Renayla Sugatra and a free Titania Prime. An exclusive Operator and Drifter cosmetic will also be available in the in-game Market during the event.

Make sure you tune in on July 16 to find out all the exciting news about the future of Warframe, when you will get to take part in an immersive in-game event that will place you into The Duviri Amphitheater which will take players on a quick trip into Duviri to experience a small taste of the wild paradox timeline and world that Digital Extremes is creating.