Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has shipped more than 3 million units in under a week

Today, Koei Tecmo Games revealed that in under a single week, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has sold over 3 million copies worldwide, setting a new record for the Hyrule Warriors series. While Koei Tecmo hasn’t confirmed the split for this number of units shipped, it’s likely a combination of physical and digital copies.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launched on November 20. In the short time it’s been available, fans have jumped on the game like it’s a mainline entry to the Zelda series. While the game is pegged as a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the gameplay is far closer to that of the Musou franchise Dynasty Warriors.

These sales show that there is still life in the Hyrule Warriors series yet. The first game, from 2014, is reported to have sold 1 million units in total on the Wii U. The connection to Breath of the Wild is likely to be what has helped lift Age of Calamity’s reputation leading up to launch, leading to significantly increased sales. The Nintendo Switch also has a much larger install base than the Wii U ever did, and Zelda games tend to sell like hotcakes on it.

Famitsu should provide details of the retail sales for the game in its report this week. For digital sales, we’ll have to wait for Nintendo to publish them or make an announcement.