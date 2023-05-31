Does The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Reference Age of Calamity?

Tears of the Kingdom is the third game in the version of Hyrule from Breath of the Wild, as Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity also followed the adventures of Link and Princess Zelda. Does this mean that Tears of the Kingdom references the events of Age of Calamity, or has it been totally ignored because it is a spin-off game?

Age of Calamity is a Musuo game developed by Omega Force and published by Koei Tecmo in Japan, with Nintendo handling the release in other territories. The game involves a small Guardian named Terrako, who is sent back in time when Calamity Ganon takes over Hyrule. Terrako uses its knowledge to warn the kingdom about the upcoming war. This involves bringing characters from the future, like Prince Sidon and Riju, back to the past to aid in the fight against Calamity Ganon.

Are The Events Of Age Of Calamity Referenced In TotK?

Unfortunately for the Musuo fans of the world, Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t reference Age of Calamity. The best way it could have done this would have been through a Terrako cameo, but it doesn’t show up in Tears of the Kingdom, presumably because it has already traveled to the past.

The other way Tears of the Kingdom could have referenced Age of Calamity is through dialogue given by the new Sages. All four of the Sages of Hyrule (Prince Sidon, Riju, Teba, and Yunobo) are sent back in time by Terrako to fight alongside Link and Princess Zelda in the past. Any one of them could have made a sly reference to time travel, but none of them did.

The reason why Age of Calamity has gone ignored (other than it being a spin-off game that Nintendo didn’t develop) is that it caused the timeline to split. If you complete Age of Calamity, then Terrako’s mission is complete, as his intervention allows Link and Princess Zelda to triumph over Calamity Ganon in the past, preventing Hyrule from falling into ruin and Link from being wounded. The events of Age of Calamity and Tears of the Kingdom are separate, as the former prevented the latter from happening.

It bears mentioning that Tears of the Kingdom is a massive game, and many of its secrets have yet to be revealed. As such, it’s possible that an Age of Calamity reference does exist in Tears of the Kingdom, and it just hasn’t been discovered yet. If that’s the case, then we’ll update the article, but until then, it’s safe to assume that Age of Calamity is its own separate entity.