I Am Jesus Christ is a video game that delivers exactly what the title promises

First revealed back in 2019, I Am Jesus Christ is an upcoming first-person adventure game where you play as none other than the man himself. Starting from his birth all the way up to his resurrection, you’ll guide him from Jerusalem to Galilee, trying to help various disciples along the way. Players were able to get a more finalized look at the game with a recent trailer showing off its gameplay.

As Jesus, you’ll be performing over 30 miracles in the game. These miracles can be as simple as helping to pull and push objects to construct a building or bridge and assisting someone to catch fish. Or your miracle can be more complex, like healing someone’s body from an illness and giving sight to the blind. Many of these miracles, like turning water into wine and walking on water, follow what is told in the New Testament. So, those looking for religious accuracy will find it here in I Am Jesus Christ. Of course, that’s not all you’ll be doing in this game. As advertised on the game’s Steam page, you’ll perform events like The Last Supper and have to fight Satan later on in the game in this 10-hour-long experience.

Those who are eager to step into the shoes of the Good Shepard will be able to as I Am Jesus Christ: Prologue will be released on Steam in December. This prologue will give players a taste of what’s to come in the full release, which is expected to release sometime in Q2 2023 for PC. There is also an option to opt-in to the game’s playtest, where you can request early access to the full game to play through it and give feedback to the developer. However, it is not guaranteed you will get access to the playtest.