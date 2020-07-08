Inaros Prime emerges from the sands in Warframe on July 14

The time has come, Tenno. Inaros, the unkillable, he who cares not about enemy levels or damage output, is getting the Prime treatment in Warframe. It would appear that Nezha, who many of us figured was next on the list for the Prime treatment, is getting skipped in favor or the sandy-boy.

Inaros Prime will be available to farm, or as part of the Inaros Prime Access package, on July 14. To keep him company, the Panthera Prime and the Karyst Prime will also be added to the game. Panthera Prime is more exciting than we expected, the idea of sending some gilded saw blades through the faces of our enemies is very appealing, and the Karyst Prime will add another dagger option for those who enjoy that type of thing. It also makes sense, as a common build for Inaros is a dagger build that takes advantage of his ability to open up enemies for finishers, which can then heal him with the right build.

The Inaros Prime Accessories Pack will also be available, featuring the Mittahk Prime Armor, which is as beautiful and Egyptian-inspired as Inaros himself. You can also get the Kahtuss Prime Syandana and some credit and affinity boosters in the accessories pack. Inaros Prime will hopefully be even more difficult to kill than the standard version, as the looming Hard Mode promises to give him an arena where he can really shine.