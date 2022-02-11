Knuckles seeks to destroy Sonic in Sonic 2 Super Bowl trailer

Knuckles the Echidna is red with rage. Paramount Pictures dropped a special Super Bowl trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog ahead of the big game in which the Rad Red is on a mission to destroy the Blue Blur.

The trailer begins with a coin toss, with the narrator saying, “On game day, it all comes down to heads… or tails?” making a reference to the fact that the sequel will introduce Tails, picking up where the first film left off. The rest of it focuses on Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba, as he sets out on a warpath with Dr. Eggman, played once again by Jim Carrey, to stop Sonic from getting the Master Emerald. “Sonic the Hedgehog, you’re no match for me,” he says. “It’s my destiny to destroy you.”

The trailer also gives us a sneak peek at Dr. Eggman’s gargantuan Death Egg Robot. Like Tails, the mad scientist’s giant mech suit made its first appearance in the 1992 game, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Not only do Sonic and Knuckles fight over the Master Emerald — and the Chaos Emeralds, if there are any to be found in the film — they also compete in a snowboard race down the mountain — a reference to three Sonic games that featured snowboarding, including Sonic 2 and Sonic Adventure. Sonic taunts Knuckles by doling out various nicknames, including Winter Soldier.

Ben Schwartz reprises his role as the Blue Blur, along with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Lee Majdoub as Eggman’s sidekick, Agent Stone. Veteran voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey will also reprise her role as Tails, making her the only voice actor from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise to be cast in the movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases in theaters April 8.