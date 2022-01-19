Konami begins to roll out Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on available platforms

Over the past few weeks, Konami has slowly dripped out news regarding Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the free-to-play online game that is expected to be a big piece of the franchise’s future, across its social media channels. Information regarding the title’s shop, customization options, and online currency have already been made public, but not a firm release date. That changed late tonight, as Konami quietly began to roll out Master Duel to gaming platforms.

As of this writing, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has already launched on online marketplaces for its available platforms, including PC (via Steam) and the Nintendo Switch. The new game will be available for both old and next-gen PlayStation and Xbox platforms, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

This sudden release can be looked at somewhat unexpected. This past week. Konami released a video summarizing the title’s Shop, and ended the video with a statement that the final in-depth look at Master Duel would come on January 19. The final video will feature the Duel mode, as well as the dueling interface inside Master Duel.

However, it looks like Yu-Gi-Oh! fans will be able to get a bit of a head start prior to the 19th, thanks to a quiet release of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. That is, however, if one can get on. Servers for the title are down for maintenance as of this writing.