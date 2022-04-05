Leak suggests The House of the Dead: Remake might be coming to PlayStation 4

Up until now, The House of the Dead: Remake has only been officially announced for the Nintendo Switch. Featuring completely overhauled visuals, audio, and new gameplay modes, it promises to improve upon the 1997 arcade light gun shooter classic. If you were hoping to experience its modern rendering features at a higher fidelity, the leaked PlayStation 4 version might be what you’re after.

Reddit user and leaker the_andshrew found a listing for The House of the Dead: Remake on the PlayStation Network backend. The listing shows the title’s official cover art, with no mentions of a release date. While there is no official confirmation, there are two pieces of evidence that point to the likelihood of an eventual PS4 release.

To begin with, reddit user the_andshrew has a history of scoping out titles posted on the PlayStation Network backend. Most notably, this user posted about The Matrix Awakens’ PSN backend listing before it was officially announced.

Furthermore, the developer behind The House of the Dead: Remake also worked on Panzer Dragoon: Remake. That game also initially released on Nintendo Switch before coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC months later. While it is always safe to remain skeptical of any leaks and rumors, this one seems to be pretty likely.