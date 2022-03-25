Lego Bricktales is a physics-driven puzzle sandbox from the Bridge Constructor creators, launching in 2022

There is no end to the Lego franchise’s grip on gaming. While its presence isn’t quite what it used to be, there’s still plenty to dig into from Lego Builder’s Journey to the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Lego Bricktales joins the growing list of licensed titles, capitalizing on the freedom associated with the Lego property.

Scheduled to launch sometime in 2022, Lego Bricktales comes to us from the developers of the Bridge Constructor titles. Those that are familiar with the franchise will recognize some of that DNA here. Much like those games, the core puzzle solving is driven by experimenting with the physics model.

The announcement trailer showcases several snippets of the player building various vehicles and contraptions brick by brick. These contraptions are then used to overcome the game’s challenges.

The example presented within the trailer involves an NPC stuck in a tree. Reaching that character requires a helicopter, which the player must construct on their own, before coming to the rescue. It seems to revel in the trial and error that comes from understanding concepts such as aerodynamics and weight distribution. You can’t just build something without putting thought into it.

Specific platforms have yet to be announced. If it’s anything like the Bridge Constructor games, it might get a PC release first with console ports at some point in the future.