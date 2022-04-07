Lego teams up with Epic Games to “shape the future of the metaverse”

Fresh off the heels of releasing Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, The Lego Group has today announced a partnership with Epic Games to develop a safe space for children and families in the metaverse. No, not Lego Fortnite (for now, at least).

Described as a “long-term partnership” on the official Lego website, the plastic brick-building company is teaming up with Epic Games to “shape the future of the metaverse to make it safe and fun for children and families.” The partnership will see the two massive companies develop a metaverse space that should be “an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together.”

Little to no details regarding what this safe and friendly slice of the metaverse will be have been announced, but it will “give kids access to tools that will empower them to become confident creators and deliver amazing play opportunities in a safe and positive space.” We’d wager it’s something to do with building and creation, but in what form, remains to be seen. The two companies are working to the following three principles:

Protect children’s right to play by making safety and wellbeing a priority.

Safeguard children’s privacy by putting their best interests first.

Empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience.

For now, we can look forward to whatever Epic Games and The Lego Group has up its metaverse sleeves. Whatever it turns out to be, it promises to be a safe online space for children to engage in something creative. Whether you like it or not, brick by brick, the metaverse is starting to take shape.