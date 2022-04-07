Mario Golf joining Nintendo Switch Online N64 lineup this month
We can’t wait to play this online with friends.
One of the most treasured Nintendo 64 sports games Mario Golf is heading to Switch Online’s Expansion Pack lineup later this month. The console manufacturer announced the news over Twitter on Wednesday night.
Mario Golf will be teeing off for the subscription service on April 15. It will be joining the likes of F-Zero X, Sin & Punishment, Banjo-Kazooie, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Super Mario 64, among many others. You’ll need to subscribe to the Expansion Pack, which is an extra fee from the standard monthly service.
The expansion pack also comes with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise, and the Sega Genesis collection of games on the Nintendo Switch Online service. You also have access to Tetris 99 and both the NES and SNES selection of games.
The game includes the following characters, and some of them are missing from the latest release Mario Kart: Super Rush:
- Plum
- Mario
- Luigi
- Yoshi
- Charlie
- Princess Peach
- Baby Mario
- Bowser
- Metal Mario
- Sonny
- Wario
- Maple
- Donkey Kong
- Harry
Mario Golf is a highly acclaimed title on the Nintendo 64. Out of 14 critic reviews, it gained a 91 Metacritic score. On April 15, players will be able to experience the classic for the first time in decades, or ever.