Mario Golf joining Nintendo Switch Online N64 lineup this month

One of the most treasured Nintendo 64 sports games Mario Golf is heading to Switch Online’s Expansion Pack lineup later this month. The console manufacturer announced the news over Twitter on Wednesday night.

Mario Golf will be teeing off for the subscription service on April 15. It will be joining the likes of F-Zero X, Sin & Punishment, Banjo-Kazooie, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Super Mario 64, among many others. You’ll need to subscribe to the Expansion Pack, which is an extra fee from the standard monthly service.

Get into the swing! ⛳



Tee off with Mario and friends when Mario Golf comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 4/15. #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/bB4ujaj59F — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2022

The expansion pack also comes with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise, and the Sega Genesis collection of games on the Nintendo Switch Online service. You also have access to Tetris 99 and both the NES and SNES selection of games.

The game includes the following characters, and some of them are missing from the latest release Mario Kart: Super Rush:

Plum

Mario

Luigi

Yoshi

Charlie

Princess Peach

Baby Mario

Bowser

Metal Mario

Sonny

Wario

Maple

Donkey Kong

Harry

Mario Golf is a highly acclaimed title on the Nintendo 64. Out of 14 critic reviews, it gained a 91 Metacritic score. On April 15, players will be able to experience the classic for the first time in decades, or ever.