Microsoft, EA, and Gearbox sign open letter against anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Texas

Corporations are fighting back against Texas’ bigotry. The state, which doesn’t have the greatest track record with the LGBTQ+ community, is attempting to prevent transgender children from receiving gender-affirming medical care. Texas Governor Greg Abbot infamously referred to this practice as, “child abuse“, stating that teachers, doctors, and nurses must report the parents of minors seeking such care. Luckily, the controversial law has been met with resistance from many noteworthy businesses.

A letter was published in the Dallas Morning News on March 11 calling out such brazen discrimination, which has been signed by 65 businesses. The open letter begins with the statement that, “we are committed to building inclusive enironments where our employees can thrive inside and outside of the workplace.”

The letter continues to stress that the companies in question want a safe and welcoming community for all LGBTQ+ people, stating that the enforcement in Texas goes against the values of all companies involved. The letter ends with the statement that the anti-LGBTQ+ policy is, “not just wrong, it has an impact on our employees, our customers, their families, and our work.”

Of particular note, Microsoft, EA, and Gearbox Entertainment are among the companies that signed the letter calling out Texas’ discrimination. They join other noteworthy businesses such as Apple, Ikea, Yahoo, IBM, Google, Johnson & Johnson, and H&M.