Modern Warfare 3’s Supposed Return To Verdansk Sparks Flury of Warzone Rumors

Call of Duty fans have been going wild this past week; they finally got the announcement they had been waiting for — the next Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare III, is set to come out in November. The reveal came shortly after an image of the game’s cover was leaked online, and many fans started discussing it on social media platforms before the official Call of Duty Twitter account let everyone know an official statement would be coming soon.

As promised, Call of Duty fans got the announcement they had been waiting for and a trailer featuring some incredible gameplay of what to expect from Modern Warfare 3 when it releases later this year. It is odd to think about moving away from Modern Warfare 2 so quickly, especially as they have been doing so many cool things in their latest seasons, like with The Boys collaboration, but the community is excited and ready for more.

Players Think Verdansk Will Return In Modern Warfare 3

The Modern Warfare 3 Makarov reveal trailer showed a fun new experience that gamers will be excited to dive into once it releases. Players are already hyped to the point of researching the trailer, trying to find all the easter eggs and hints there might be within the few-minute trailer.

Reddit and other social media platforms are full of rumors of players believing that Verdansk is coming back. Verdansk has a beloved map that was featured in Warzone during Season 4, which is in both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. The design was themed around the fictional city shown during the Modern Warfare campaign, and it also featured multiplayer modes. The map could be compared to a Vandel that has been active in the most recent season of Warzone.

Call of Duty community wants Verdansk map back, especially as more and more take to social media to share clips of their “final time” playing the map when it was available. Nothing is confirmed whether Verdansk will return, but hopefully, the rumors will be correct.