Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord e1.0.1 patch notes

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord has received its first patch since launching into early access. The patch aims to clear up several bugs, crashes, and issues that players were running into.

One of the more interesting balance changes is that daily income from a single workshop has been capped at 200. This means if you had been lucky and were producing thousands in income from a single workshop, those glory days are now over.

Weapons for some ranged units have also been altered, so if you noticed a particular unit type was good at giving out damage without taking it, that might also have been altered now.

If you have aggravated a minor lord and it has locked you out of joining a kingdom, you will be happy to hear that you can now barter your way around the problem, which is welcome news for players like me who didn’t mean to let that Noble’s kid get killed. Honest.

You can find the full patch notes below.

Patch Notes e1.0.1

Versions

Native: e1.0.0

SandboxCore: e1.0.1

Sandbox: e1.0.1

Storymode: e1.0.1

CustomBattle: e1.0.1

Fixed a rare crash when opening the multiplayer team selection screen.

Fixed a crash caused by timeout for the Army of Poachers quest.

Fixed a crash that occurred when failing Army of Poachers quest without fighting.

Fixed a crash caused by the Gang Leader Needs Weapons daily issue creation.

Fixed a crash caused by the Bounty Hunters quest success and fail consequences.

Fixed a rare crash that occurs when talking to common area thugs.

Fixed a crash that occurred when talking with village notables to get a quest.

Fixed a rare conversation freeze when following an NPC to find a quest hero.

Fixed a crash that occurred after clearing the Rival Gang quest.

Corrected the weapons of some ranged units.

Some troops that were using noble tier weapons received more appropriate equipment.

Some weapon parts’ crafting material costs were fixed.

Some minor equipment changes for Aserai, Battania, and Khuzait troops.

Fixed a crash that occurred when helping an allied party that is besieging a settlement.

Fixed a crash that occurred when helping an allied party that is getting attacked while besieging enemy settlement.

A rare crash caused by AI clans joining kingdoms as mercenaries has been fixed.

Fixed a problem that locked the player in a conversation after asking a villager to take you to a character.

Fixed a crash with the quest Lord Needs Garrison Troops that occurred for some Vlandian castles.

Fixed a rare crash that occurred when talking to people (townsmen, townswomen, child, infant) in towns and villages.

Fixed a crash that occurred when running out of stamina while crafting charcoal.

Fixed a crash caused by the Rival Gang quest. If this quest was done before, there is a chance your save is already broken. Future errors are fixed.

Unintended consequences for clans that leave their kingdoms have been removed.

Players will now be able to make peace with minor faction lords through barter, saving them from a soft-lock to join kingdoms.

Siege tactic default weapons have changed.

Capped daily workshop income at 200.

Clan tier maximum party size bonus formula has changed.

Fixed some of the crashes after launching and on scene entry.

Fixed the infinite loading issue with some scenes.

Fixed a crash when switching options to low or very low.

Fixed an issue with the crash uploader.

Please note: You can roll back to the previous version by using the beta tab in the Steam game properties window.