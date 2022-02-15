Netflix is making a BioShock movie with no filmmakers attached yet, says report

Netflix has announced that it is partnering with 2K and Take-Two Interactive and will make a BioShock movie for the streaming platform. Details are currently scarce but expect a film adaptation of the first-person shooter series BioShock to hit Netflix at some point.

Taking to Twitter, Netflix announced that it has partnered with both Take-Two Interactive and 2K to develop “a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise BioShock.” Other details surrounding the movie are thin on the ground. We do know, thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, that as of this writing no filmmaker or writer is involved in the project. All we know is that Vertigo Entertainment and Take-Two will be producing the film for Netflix.

Previously, there were reports of Gore Verbinski being lined up to direct/produce a film adaptation of BioShock, but this fell apart due to a variety of reasons including budget issues. We think if Netflix can get Guillermo Del Toro involved in any way, though, the streaming giant could be onto another gaming hit following the success of The Witcher. Just look at The Shape of Water, those set designs, the casting…it screams BioShock.

While we wait for further news on the BioShock movie on Netflix, we have BioShock 4 to look forward to, which we now know will not involve series creator Ken Levine. Let’s hope whatever comes of the BioShock film that it will be one of the few good game adaptations. The source material is certainly there.