New Pokémon Snap event could be coming to Pokémon Go

Diligent data miners group, Pokéminers, continue their efforts to peek through Pokémon Go’s code to learn about upcoming events. Today, the group announced that they discovered that Pokémon Snap-like quests were discovered, encouraging players to take numerous snapshots of specific Pokémon.

The quests shared by Pokéminers details how players will need to seek out and take snapshots of all Pokémon types, take snapshots of one of three Pokémon, take a snapshot of a specific one, and the event itself was datamined as being called New Pokémon Snap Celebration, which is telling.

The potential Pokémon Snap event has not been confirmed by mobile game developer Niantic. But Pokéminers have a reliable history, and it would make sense for Pokémon Go to have a Pokémon Snap tie-in event, as the popular Pokémon picture-taking game’s sequel game will be releasing on April 30. Pokémon Go developers have created similar events to promote new Pokémon games, such as Pokémon Sword and Shield’s release and its expansion packs.

We don’t have an exact date when this event will drop, but it’s likely the final Pokémon Go event of April 2021, as the events calendar for the mobile game is already full. The final Pokémon Go event for April is Friendship Day taking place on April 14, so it might occur right at the end, sweeping into May.

We’ll learn more official details when Niantic shares them in the coming weeks if this information is correct.

Oh SNAP! New Pokémon Snap tie in event with quests to take pictures of wild Pokémon, Friendship Day Collection Challenge, Pokedex Categories have been renamed to Pokedex Classifications, and a few smaller things. Check it out!https://t.co/67ZoOm2g7k — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) April 2, 2021

