Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has potentially leaked, with Squidward joining the roster

As updates for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has been scarce in recent months, questions have been raised whether the game will earn new characters and modes this year. If rumor has it, developer Ludosity may be opting to instead sets its sights on a whole new installment. According to one prominent leaker, the fighting title allegedly has a sequel in the works, with potential assets of a Squidward playable character to back their claim.

Redditor KlausHeissler09, who previously took to the platform to spoil the release date of the original’s Hugh Neutron, has published various images of Spongebob Squarepants‘ own Squidward and Patrick in what they insist to be Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. The assets point to the sequel’s apparent Squidward character having a moveset revolving around a wheelchair, a furious two-handed punch, and of course, his bizarre talent show dance moves. Meanwhile, fans may also see Patrick’s moveset updated in the follow-up, with additional shots displaying the starfish throwing his rock house.

Hours after the post was made, user Faboulous_Mud_alt3 also took to the AllStarBrawl subreddit to reveal an alleged updated character model for Danny Phantom in the sequel. Though, as Ludosity nor publisher GameMill Entertainment have yet to comment on the images, it may be best to lower expectations for the time being.

Fans also should not rule out the possibility that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is just getting started with their DLC packs. Despite its most recent character, Rocko, launching back in November, it has been teased that he may not be the last. In Rocko’s character showcase, the game’s developer concluded the video by simply stating, “Please look forward to more like this in the future.” It is not understood whether players will gain new content in the original, but it is looking ever-more-likely that they have not seen the last of All-Star Brawl.