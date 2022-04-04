Nobody Saves the World comes to PlayStation and Switch April 14, adding local co-op to all platforms

Nobody Saves the World didn’t make the biggest splash when it launched earlier this year. It was well received, but didn’t make many headlines despite the overwhelmingly positive reception. The upcoming PlayStation and Nintendo Switch ports may be the extra shot in the arm it needs, providing the recognition it deserves as another Drinkbox Studios hit.

Nobody Saves the World is launching on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on April 14. This marks only a three month wait for players that have yet to experience the original PC and Xbox versions of the charming action RPG, which launched on Xbox Game Pass.

As an extra bonus, developer Drinkbox Studios is adding local co-op to all platforms. This will be included on the PlayStation and Switch versions day one, with the previously released Xbox and PC versions getting a patch. Nobody Saves the World already offered online co-op, but a local option was suspiciously missing until now.

The developers, however, have yet to disclose the extent of the crossplay situation. The original release supported crossplay between Xbox and PC. Ideally, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch should join in on the fun, but there have been some cases across the industry in which crossplay only applies to specific platforms.