One Piece Odyssey announced, RPG with original story by Eiichiro Oda releasing in 2022

One Piece is coming back to our home consoles with the recently-revealed RPG One Piece Odyssey, set to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam) sometime in 2022. Series author Eiichiro Oda is has written the original plot for the game, which appears to be set “in the middle of the memories.”

Revealed during a live stream (from the 1-hour-16-minute mark), the official One Piece Twitter account confirmed that One Piece Odyssey is on the way. The JRPG is set to release in Japan and in the west sometime in 2022. What’s more, the tweet gave us a few details about the game.

The official website will be opened soon so stay tuned for further updates!

As you can see in the tweet above, One Piece Odyssey is described as “a brand-new console RPG.” We’re not too sure what diving in “in the middle of the memories” means, but with an original plot by series creator Eiichiro Oda, One Piece Odyssey is sure to tell a fun story. See the game in action below, thanks to its announcement trailer:

Developed by ILCA (the studio that brought us Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl), One Piece Odyssey appears to feature turn-based battles, and graphics reminiscent of the fantastic Dragon Quest XI (a game that ILCA helped to develop).